As COVID-19 figures zoom, Uddhav removes Mumbai's municipal boss

Rattled by soaring COVID-19 figures in India's financial capital of Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Friday shunted out its high-profile Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one of the biggest municipal bodies of India - whose budget is bigger than some smaller states.

Rattled by criticism of opposition BJP and the Centre expressing unhappiness over handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took the final call. Pardeshi, an officer of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, has been shifted to the Urban Development department. Now, Pardeshi has been replaced by Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Pardeshi is a senior officer with three decades of experience. He had shot into fame post-Latur earthquake when as Collector, he handled the reconstruction.

He had handled several important positions like Principal Secretary, Revenue and Forest, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He worked in the senior leadership position in the United Nations for 7 years in Geneva.