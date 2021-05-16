As Covid-19 wave continues to spiral, PM Modi calls on four chief ministers

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday called on chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry to discuss the Covid-19 situation, news agency ANI reported.
India, reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, reported 3.11 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday as the number of deaths, 4,077, continued to raise alarm.
More to follow...
