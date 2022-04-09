Hindi row: Prakash Raj says 'we love our mother tongue'

As Hindi row flares up, Prakash Raj says 'we love our mother tongue'

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Apr 09 2022, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 21:30 ist
Prakash Raj. Credit: DH File Photo

After A R Rahman, multilingual actor Prakash Raj has responded strongly to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English.

Quoting a media report that had Shah's statement -- "People from different states should speak in Hindi, not English" -- as its headline, Raj said on Twitter: "Don't try to break homes Mr Home Minister ... We dare you #stopHindiImposition. We love our diversity. We love our mother tongue. We love our identities. #JustAsking."

Read | Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Although Raj's mother tongue is Kannada, he has found a space for himself in all the four South Indian film industries, and his Hindi cinema, with his fine acting.

Several other actors, directors and technicians from various South Indian film industries also have expressed concerns at Hindi being imposed on non-Hindi speaking states.

Prakash Raj's statement comes in the wake of the Home Minister's observation that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English during a meeting of the parliamentary official language committee.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Prakash Raj
Hindi
India News
A R Rahman

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

 