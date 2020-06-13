As lockdown being eased, COVID-19 infections through local contact witnessing increasing trend in Kerala

With the relaxation of lockdown norms Kerala has been witnessing an increasing trend in the number of infections caused due to local spread, which is over 11 percent by now.

Kerala has been giving thrust on containing the local spread and hence people coming from other states and countries were being strictly monitored and kept under quarantine. Even then there were scores of incidents of people flouting the norms and there by causing the spread.

While the number of infections through local contacts in May, after people from abroad and other states started arriving, was 92, so far in June it reached 128. It included health workers also. Relaxation of lockdown norms seems to be the key reason.

A health department official said that it was owing to the strict protocol and surveillance that the number of infection through local contact could be kept at a low rate compared to many other states. However, relaxation of norms is obviously a cause for concern.

Meanwhile, the state government of Saturday decided to ease the total shutdown on Sundays. People can go to worship centres, examination and to join educational institutions.

85 more test positive

While 85 more persons were tested positive in Kerala on Saturday, 46 under treatment recovered, taking the number of COVID active persons to 1,343. Of the fresh cases, 53 came from abroad and 18 from other states. The 14 persons who got infected locally included four health workers.

About 30 employees of Kannur international airport had to go on quarantine after terminal manager was tested COVID positive. He was asymptomatic.

