As mercury crosses 40 degrees Celsius, Patna schools asked to revise hours

With the summer heat soaring in Bihar, the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state and hit the 41.5 degrees in Patna city.

The Met department's warning of intense heat during the next few days led the Patna district administration Friday to direct all school authorities in the capital city to revise their timings.

The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students.

“The district administration prohibits the academic activities for all classes (including in pre-schools and anganwadi centers) after 11.45 am in all schools of the district. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order. The order will come into force from April 15,” said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday.

On Thursday, Patna recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Gaya and Rohtas 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees respectively. Jamui registered a high of 40.8 degrees, Aurangabad 40.7 degrees and Khagaria 40.6 degree, the IMD said.