As sailors, we are united at sea: US Admiral

In a significant step in bilateral cooperation, Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations of the United States Navy, visited the Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy on Friday.

During the visit, Admiral Gilday met Vice-Admiral Hari Kumar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command and discussed areas for mutual cooperation and reaffirmed the growing level of naval collaboration and partnership between the two nations.

Among issues discussed during the interaction were avenues to strengthen the growing cooperation between the two nations and navies, deal with challenges emerging on the maritime front and enhance collaboration and interoperability to ensure maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“Providing a safe, secure and stable maritime system is imperative to all mankind,” Adm Gilday said.

“Though our nations may have different histories, cultures and geographies, as Sailors we are united by the sea. Cooperation between our navies ensures that our most vital resource – seawater – is shared sustainably and responsibly.”

Gilday said the price of peace and prosperity is maintaining a vigilant watch on, under, and above the sea.

“Safe and secure seas cannot be preserved without a strong maritime force,” Gilday said.

“Our relationship is unwavering. The US Navy is committed to maintaining a steady course of naval cooperation and growing the connections between our two navies. I am committed to that. Without a doubt, our greatest strength lies in unity.”

During the visit, the CNO was provided a broad overview of regional security dynamics and the operational responses of the Western Naval Command in recent times, particularly those related to delivering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to friendly foreign countries, conducting counter-piracy operations, enhancing maritime safety and security in the region, and strengthening foreign cooperation, with special emphasis on Indo-US co-operation.

The crucial role played by IN ships through Operation Samudra Setu II in bringing home containerised medical oxygen to mitigate shortfalls in the country and strengthen its battle against Covid-19 was also highlighted.

He also visited Mazagon Dock Limited.

The CNO's visit was an important event in the continued and regular dialogue between India and the US to cement and strengthen their comprehensive global strategic partnership further.

