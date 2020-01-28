Health Ministry sets up 24*7 helpline for coronavirus

As suspected coronavirus cases rise, Health Ministry sets up 24*7 helpline

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2020, 11:18am ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 11:18am ist

Amid the rising cases of suspected coronavirus in India, the Health Ministry has opened a dedicated helpline for queries on novel coronavirus.

The 24x7 call centre will be active for responding to queries on the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, has killed 106 people in China so far and infected more than 4,520 globally, most of them in China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Also because it is new, humans have not been able to build immunity to it.

For more information about the Wuhan virus call: +91-11-23978046

