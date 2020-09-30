Asaduddin Owaisi urges AIMPLB to appeal against Babri Masjid demolition judgement

The Babri Masjid demolition judgment satisfies the collective conscience of the Hindutva ideology and its followers, said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while stating that the Wednesday verdict as a sad day in the history of Indian judiciary.

The Hyderabad MP feared that more disputes (like in Kashi, Mathura) would start as leaders involved (in Babri events) were rewarded earlier and emboldened now.

Owaisi opined that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board should appeal against what he called “an obnoxious judgement.”

A special CBI court in Lucknow has, on Wednesday, acquitted all the 32 accused persons including some of the BJP’s tallest leaders— L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, who were charged with plotting a conspiracy to bring down the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

“As an Indian Muslim I am today feeling the same humiliation, desperation, and helplessness I had felt as a young man on that day, as the people who presided over the demolition of the masjid are going scot-free,” Owaisi told reporters.

“What is the message coming out? How is that there was no conspiracy? Was it an act of god that idols were placed inside (the structure) in 1949, was it a magic show that locks were opened, and then was it some sort of magic that the masjid was demolished?” Owaisi questioned.

The lone AIMIM Member of Parliament has credited the meteoric rise of the BJP to power, and Advani becoming the home minister, Joshi becoming the HRD minister and so on to their involvement in the rath yatra and the Babri Masjid events.

Owaisi also held the Congress equally responsible for the Babri demolition.

“Had the Congress party (government) removed the idols, had not the Congress PM Rajiv Gandhi opened the locks, had the Congress government protected it in 1992, this judgment would not have been needed,” Owaisi stated.

“I do not know if it will, but to protect its independence the CBI must appeal against the strange judgement. But I urge the AIMPLB to appeal against this obnoxious judgement,” Owaisi said.

Telangana BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay described the verdict “as a slap on the face of the Congress and other communal parties which are pushing forward the minority agenda.”

“The verdict proves that the allegations levelled on the BJP leaders by the Congress and other parties were all false. These parties should desist from making phoney allegations and resist communal politics at least from now,” said Dr K Laxman, national chief of BJP’s OBC Morcha.