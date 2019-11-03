ASEAN backs India's rising role in Indo-Pacific region

In a significant indication of India's rising profile, the 10-nation ASEAN on Sunday clearly appreciated New Delhi’s growing role in the Indo-Pacific region as the two sides, with a combined GDP of USD 5 trillion, vowed to further broad-base strategic ties and deal with major challenges like of terrorism collectively.

In his address at the annual India-ASEAN summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the mutual coordination between India's vision of the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN Outlook for the strategically key region which has been witnessing growing Chinese assertiveness.

Modi also talked about cross border terrorism, the spread of violent extremism and the situation in the South China Sea, and underlined the need for greater cooperation between India and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to unitedly confront major challenges facing the region.

"I welcome the mutual coordination of the Indo-Pacific Outlook between India and the ASEAN. India's Act East Policy is an important part of our Indo-Pacific vision. The ASEAN is and always will be the heart of our Act East Policy. Integrated, organised and economically developing ASEAN is in India's basic interest," Modi said.

Officials said the biggest takeaway from the 16th India-ASEAN summit was an acknowledgement of the ASEAN leaders about India’s growing role in the Indo-Pacific for the first time after the bloc came out with an "Outlook" for the region.

The endorsement of India’s role assumes significance as it came in the midst of geopolitical power play in the Indo-Pacific region and escalating territorial disputes between China and a number of ASEAN countries.

"All the ASEAN countries appreciated India’s growing role (in the Indo-Pacific) region and that India’s growing role is a factor of peace and stability in the region. That is the broad approach of the ASEAN," said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said his country was ready to work with ASEAN countries to ensure peace, security and stability in the South China Sea.

Singh said the issue of the South China Sea was discussed at the summit and it was noted by both sides the importance of promoting a rules-based order in the region including through upholding adherence to international law.

In his address, the prime minister said India is committed to further strengthen partnership with the ASEAN through the stronger surface, maritime and air-connectivity and digital-link.

"USD 1 billion line of credit will be useful for physical and digital connectivity. Our intention is to greatly increase the traffic of people to study, research, trade and tourism. To achieve this goal, India is ready to increase partnership with the ASEAN in the area of mutual interests," he said.

The 10-nation ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The ASEAN region along with India together comprises a combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one-fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over USD 5 trillion.

Modi said India is also ready to further increase capacity building and partnerships in areas of agriculture, science, research, ICT and engineering.

"I welcome the recent decision to review the ASEAN-India FTA. This will not only make our economic relations stronger, but our trade will also be balanced. We also want to strengthen our partnership in the areas of maritime security and blue economy," he said.

The prime minister also announced that India would be looking at creating an endowment of Rs 50 million for promoting exchanges between faculty as well as students under the India-ASEAN network.

Singh said the ASEAN leaders spoke of India as a long-term friend and a dynamic partner and complimented India’s contribution in the peace and stability of the region. The leaders also welcomed India’s support to the centrality of the ASEAN and India’s programmes and projects which support the ASEAN master plan for connectivity.

"They expressed keen interest in enhancing partnership maritime and cyber domains," said Singh.