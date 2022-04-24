Asha Bhosle regales PM, audience with tongue-in-cheek tit-bits of Lata Didi

Emotion and tears filled the air as legendary singer Asha Bhosale regaled tongue-in-cheek tit-bits about her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar at the event to confer the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai.

Asha told the audience that the sisters once drank water after washing the feet of their parents — late Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar.

“I was around five, when my parents were sleeping. Didi poured some water on their feet, collected it in her palms and drank it,” said Asha. “She said that it was the biggest blessing. She asked me to do the same and I did it,” she said.

“That was the kind of parental devotion Lata Didi had and taught us,” said Asha, in the presence of PM Modi.

Lata’s other sister Usha said, “After our father passed away, she was chote baba for us.”

Asha recalled how as siblings, the four sisters, Lata, Asha, Usha, Meena and brother Hridaynath used to play ‘gilli-danda’ and other games on the streets of Kolhapur but were focused on music.

