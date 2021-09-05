Gehlot congratulates Krishna for Paralympics gold medal

Ashok Gehlot congratulates Krishna Nagar for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the paralympics

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 05 2021, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 14:24 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated badminton player Krishna Nagar for winning gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99".

