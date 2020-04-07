Ashok Gehlot demands inquiry by SC judge into Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to fix responsibility for the Delhi congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.
He said questions should not be raised on the ground of religion because any person from any caste or community can commit a mistake and only those at fault should be punished.
"An inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge should be conducted in the Nizamuddin episode to make clear who all are responsible. Those who are at fault should be booked and punished. It will also make clear whether there was any mistake on part of the administration," Gehlot told PTI here.
