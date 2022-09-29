Gehlot meets Sonia as Cong presidential poll gains pace

Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi as Congress presidential election gathers pace

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 29 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 13:42 ist
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday arrived at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence for a meeting with her.

The meeting comes amid speculation over whether Gehlot would file his nomination for the Congress president's election after the crisis in Rajasthan.

Gehlot arrived at Gandhi's residence prior to the scheduled meeting time.

During the meeting, the Congress president is likely to express her unhappiness over the developments in Rajasthan, party sources said.

The Rajasthan chief minister, who arrived here Wednesday night and is believed to have spearheaded a rebellion of MLAs backing him, is expected to explain his role in the episode.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...

