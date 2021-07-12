Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes charge as Minister of State for environment

Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes charge as MoS environment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2021, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 12:27 ist

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Choubey was the MoS in the health ministry before the cabinet reshuffle.

Besides environment ministry, he is also the MoS for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Cabinet Reshuffle

