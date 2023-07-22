Asian Games: Delhi HC refuses to interfere with exemption granted to Vinesh, Bajrang

Asian Games: HC junks plea against wrestlers' exemption

This is a developing story.

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 22 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 18:20 ist
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi HC refused to interfere with the exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials on Saturday, July 22. The exception means Vinesh and Bajrang get a direct ticket to the Indian squad participating in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

More to follow.

Delhi HC
Delhi High Court
VINESH PHOGAT
Bajrang Punia
WFI

