Asian Games: Delhi HC refuses to interfere with exemption granted to Vinesh, Bajrang

The Delhi HC refused to interfere with the exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials on Saturday, July 22. The exception means Vinesh and Bajrang get a direct ticket to the Indian squad participating in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
This is a developing story.
More to follow.
