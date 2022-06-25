Ask for votes in your father’s name, not Balasaheb’s: Uddhav

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that no one would be allowed to use the name of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Those who want to get votes should get in their father’s name, not in the name of Shiv Sena’s father Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said quoting Thackeray, who presided over an executive committee meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.

During the meeting, a set of unanimous resolutions were passed that also authorised Thackeray to take decisions vis-a-vis the current political situation. These may include possible action against rebel group leader and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde.