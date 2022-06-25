Don't ask for votes in Balasaheb's name, warns Uddhav

Ask for votes in your father’s name, not Balasaheb’s: Uddhav

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 16:03 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that no one would be allowed to use the name of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Those who want to get votes should get in their father’s name, not in the name of Shiv Sena’s father Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said quoting Thackeray, who presided over an executive committee meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.

Also read: Uddhav chairs Shiv Sena's national executive meet; all eyes on action against rebels

During the meeting, a set of unanimous resolutions were passed that also authorised Thackeray to take decisions vis-a-vis the current political situation. These may include possible action against rebel group leader and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Political Crisis
India News
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray

