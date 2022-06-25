Ask for votes in your father’s name, not Balasaheb’s: Uddhav

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that no one would be allowed to use the name of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.
“Those who want to get votes should get in their father’s name, not in the name of Shiv Sena’s father Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said quoting Thackeray, who presided over an executive committee meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.
Also read: Uddhav chairs Shiv Sena's national executive meet; all eyes on action against rebels
During the meeting, a set of unanimous resolutions were passed that also authorised Thackeray to take decisions vis-a-vis the current political situation. These may include possible action against rebel group leader and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shinde's native place people 'want to seem him as CM'
Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients
Exposure to air pollution increases death risk: Study
Google’s AI spotlights a human cognitive glitch
What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?
DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities
Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?
When famine turns deadly for elephants
Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?