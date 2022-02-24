Asked to carry cash, hoard ration and not to go out, say Indian students in Ukraine

With Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announcing a military operation against Ukraine, the Indian students in Ukraine have been advised not to go out of their homes and carry cash.

An Indian student in Ukraine's Ternopil city, Aman Gupta (name changed) told IANS: "When we woke up in the morning, we heard the sounds of sirens. The situation is not what it was before. The government has asked us not to go out of home. Some of my friends have booked flights. They have gone to Kyiv and are returning to Ternopil as the attacks took place just 3 km away from Kyiv airport. In view of the emerging situation, the university held online classes today."

Also read: Russia's attack on Ukraine 'dark day for Europe', says German Chancellor Scholz

"Students here are in panic and parents are calling constantly. Some of my friends are at the Indian embassy after they were evacuated from the airport. My seniors and some organisations have asked us to keep cash in hand and hoard as much ration as possible," he further said.

In the wake of the conflict, around 242 Indian students returned to India and reached the Indira Gandhi International airport late on Tuesday night.

India has started bringing back its nationals from Ukraine and nearby areas, putting a Boeing Dreamliner B-787 aircraft into service.

According to media reports, Putin has announced military action against Ukraine and has launched an attack on Kyiv and the eastern parts of the country.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: