Assam asks asymptomic persons to sign agreement for home isolation

From neighbours' no objection to arranging a personal car, Assam government on Saturday put forth at least five conditions for an agreement required to be signed by the asymptomic Covid-19 positive persons to remain in home isolation.

"The government is not in favour of home isolation of the positive persons but since some sections are writing in the social media asking for home isolation, we have worked out some conditions. Anyone willing to be in home isolation must fulfil these conditions and sign an agreement with the health department," healthy minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

The conditions include a written no objection from the neighbours (apartment society for those living in flat), declaration that there is no aged person or ailing persons in the family, must own a pulse oxymeter, access to a private doctor and a personal car with a driver 24-hours. "In case the person's oxygen level goes down during the home isolation, the person must come to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in his personal car. The health department will not be able to provide ambulance service, in that situation," Sarma said.

The minister said the department was against home isolation of the Covid-19 positive persons as most of the families in Assam are joint families and at least three generations live at the same home. "One person can spread the virus to 8 to 10 persons," he said.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam has touched 15, 536 of which 5650 are still active. A total of 35 persons have died so far.

The spike in positive cases, particularly in Guwahati has become a worry for the government with the city already into two-week lockdown till Sunday. The government, however, decided to extend the lockdown by another one week.