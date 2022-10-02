Assam boat capsize: Body of govt official recovered

The body of Assam state civil service officer Sanju Das, who drowned in the Brahmaputra river on Thursday, was found today.

Seven persons drowned in the river but six were rescued on Thursday. Das, who was posted as a circle officer in Dhubri in western Assam, was missing since then.

The body was found around 1 km downstream of the incident side. Das drowned after the boat in which he was travelling for an inspection work capsized in the middle of the Brahmaputra.