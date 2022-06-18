Assam flood: Brahmaputra and eight other rivers flowing above danger level

The Brahmaputra and eight other rivers were flowing above the danger level at various places in Assam as the flood situation in the state still remained grim on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 6 am and took stock of the situation. Sarma said the PM assured him of all necessary help from the Centre to tackle the flood situation and restoration work.

At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity,Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022

The Central Water Commission has said that the Brahmaputra is flowing above danger level at Neamatighat, Jorhat, Tezpur and Dhubri. Eight other rivers: Jia- Bharali (at NT Road Crossing, Sonitpur); Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon), Puthimari (at NH Road Crossing, Kamrup), Pagladia (at NT Road Crossing, Nalbari), Manas (at NH Road Crossing, Barpeta), Beki (at Road Bridge, Barpeta), Barak (at BP Ghat Karimganj) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger levels.

At least 18 persons died in Assam since June 14 due to floods and landslides, pushing the death toll to 54 since May. Over 18.94 lakh people are affected in 27 out of 35 districts in Assam.

Neighbouring Meghalaya witnessed 17 deaths due to floods and landslides in the last two days.

In Assam out of 18,94,373 affected people in 2,930 villages, 1,08,104 people were taking shelter in 373 relief camps. "Relief materials were also distributed to other affected populations who are not taking shelters in relief camps through 232 relief distribution centres/points opened temporarily. So far 11,881 flood-hit people have been safely evacuated by several agencies," said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited a relief camp in Darrang district on Saturday said that pesonnel of National Disaster Response Force, state disaster response force and army are helping in rescue operations. "Both army and Indian Air Force has told me that they are ready to help us. So i have asked the deputy commissioners to take help of both army and IAF as per requirement," he said.

The ASDMA said landslide incidents have been reported from Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Morigaon, Kamrup and Kamrup Metro (Guwahati) districts.