Assam floods: Death toll rises to 11, rains predicted

Flood situation in Assam is likely to worsen further with weather forecast suggesting heavy rains for the next 48-hours as number of affected people almost doubled on Sunday.

"The report of the meteorology department has said heavy rains will continue in the next 48 hours. This means water level in the Brahmaputra and other rivers may further increase and there is possibility of flood becoming more serious in western Assam districts like Dhubri," the state water resource minister Keshav Mahanta said here on Sunday.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the number of people affected by floods so far has reached 26, 45, 533 in 3,181 villages in 28 of 33 districts while death toll due to floods and landslides rose to 11 on Sunday.