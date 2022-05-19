Assam Floods Live: Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal
Assam Floods Live: Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal
updated: May 19 2022, 09:08 ist
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday with the number of affected increasing to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the toll rising to nine with one more person losing his life in Darrang district. Get live updates here.
Flood situation in Assam remains grim, over 6.62 lakh persons affected
The flood situation in central and South Assam remained grim until late on Wednesday, with IAF helicopters used to air-drop essential items in Haflong, a hill station badly affected by the deluge since Friday.
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday with the number of affected increasing to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the toll rising to nine with one more person losing his life in Darrang district, an official bulletin said. Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. (PTI)
The flood situation in central and South Assam remained grim until late on Wednesday, with IAF helicopters used to air-drop essential items in Haflong, a hill station badly affected by the deluge since Friday.
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday with the number of affected increasing to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the toll rising to nine with one more person losing his life in Darrang district, an official bulletin said. Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. (PTI)