'Assam grateful to PM for inducting Sonowal in Cabinet'

Assam grateful to PM for inducting Sonowal into Union Cabinet: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma maintained that he will continue to 'learn and draw strength' from his predecessor

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 07 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:42 ist
Sarbananda Sonowal with PM Modi (R). Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting Sarbananda Sonowal into the Union Cabinet.

He extended his best wishes to Sonowal.

Read more: Jyotiraditya Scindia rewarded for delivering Madhya Pradesh to BJP

"My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Sri @narendramodi for giving Assam the great honor by inducting Sri @sarbanandsonwal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet.

"Assam is elated today as in past 25 years no one ever occupied a Cabinet post since 1996. We're proud and grateful", he tweeted.

Congratulating Sonowal, he further said the former CM's administrative experience and acumen will be of benefit to the Union government.

"We're grateful to you (Sonowal) for steering #Assam so successfully for five years. Your enormous administrative experience and acumen shall immensely benefit the Government. My best wishes," the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor wrote on the microblogging site.

Sarma maintained that he will continue to "learn and draw strength" from his predecessor.

"I recall with pride my long personal association with Sri Sonowal and great opportunities that we had to work together, for prosperity of Assam", he said.

Sarma succeeded Sonowal as Assam chief minister in May. Sonowal had scripted history in 2016 by becoming the first BJP chief minister in Northeast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Sarbananda Sonowal
Cabinet Reshuffle
BJP
NDA
Assam

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 