Assam man fleeing quarantine centre in Kerala caught in train

A 24-year-old migrant worker from Assam, against whom a search was launched on Monday after he allegedly fled a quarantine centre meant for suspected coronavirus patients in Kerala was traced in a train in western Assam's New Bongaigaon station on Wednesday evening.

The man, identified as Sariful Islam, a resident of Assam's Morigaon district had travelled by train from Parak in Kerala to Chennai and then to Howra in Kolkata before boarding the Assam-bound Kanchanjunga Express at Sealdah station near Kolkata.

"On interrogation he admitted that he fled from a quarantine centre in Kerala. He was supposed to get down at Guwahati railway station for going back to his home in Morigaon. He was immediately detrained from the coach at New Bongaigaon. Later on medical team of railway hospital at New Bongaigaon attended and conducted screening test of said person. After departure of the said train from New Bongaigaon station, he was shifted to railway hospital there, by railway ambulance with proper medical protocol," said Subhanan Chanda, the chief public relations officer, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) headquarters based here.

Sources told DH that the man worked at a restaurant in Kozhikode where a coronavirus patient, who had come back from Dubai, had food before he was tested. All employees of the restaurant had been asked to be on home quarantine but three employees, including Islam left. Based on information provided by police in Morigaon district, Railway Protection Force personnel and railway escort party launched a "massive search" and traced him inside the train at New Bongaigaon station.

Chanda said all the passengers of the coach were screened by railway doctors before the train left and all of them have been advised to go for home quarantine as per norms.

"As a preventive measure, screening test of all the passengers travelling by train No. 13175 express, Sealdah-Silchar and detraining at the scheduled stoppages of the train are being conducted. In case any suspect of coronavirus infected passengers are detected, he/she will be shifted to isolation ward and the remaining passengers will be alerted for home quarantine," he said.

Sources in Assam health department said preliminary test did not confirm anything and his samples were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for coronavirus test.