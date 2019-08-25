Assam on alert to tackle post-NRC situation

The Assam government has sounded a state-wide alert against any element trying to foment trouble before or after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) on August 31.

The state police has set up special units to keep watch on social media posts of several activists, lawyers, politicians, student leaders and journalists to prevent spread of wrong information or rumour against NRC, which is being updated to segregate the citizens from “illegal migrants” from Bangladesh with March 24, 1971, as cut-off date.

A chaotic situation prevailed in the state after over 40.07 lakh people were dropped from the draft NRC, which was released on July 31 last year. Chief Minister Sarbananda held a meeting on Friday in which he took stock of the security arrangements to tackle the situation after the NRC’s publication.

Sonowal asked all deputy commissioners and superintendent of police to spread the union home ministry’s recent notification, which stated that those left out of the final NRC would not be considered as foreigners till they are declared so by the Foreigner Tribunals.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s office said that the MHA would increase the time limit of filing of appeals in tribunals 60 days to 120. Sonowal also asked the police to make the youth aware about the right use of social media and harms of spreading rumours and misinformation, it said.

Sonowal, in a meeting with Amit Shah in New Delhi recently sought additional central forces to maintain security after the publication of the NRC