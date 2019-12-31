Assemblies have no powers over citizenship laws: Prasad

Close on the heels of Kerala Assembly passing a resolution against CAA, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has questioned the powers of state Assemblies over central laws.

"Only the Parliament has powers over laws regarding citizenship. No state Assemblies have any powers over citizenship laws. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should have obtained a legal opinion in this regard," he told reporters here on Tuesday.

"The Union Minister also condemned the protests against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over CAA. Those who are intolerant towards those speaking in favour of CAA were accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of intolerance," Mr. Prasad flayed.

He also alleged a conspiracy behind the violent protest at various parts of the country against CAA.