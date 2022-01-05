Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Sounding poll bugle, PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 42,750 cr worth projects in Punjab

The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday. Meanwhile PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Rs 42,750 cr worth projects in Punjab today, Stay tuned for updates!
The Congress on Tuesday held the first meeting of its screening committee for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections and is learnt to have finalised around 70 candidates for polls.
Top Congress leaders of the state attended the meeting which was chaired by party general secretary Ajay Maken.
While Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not present as he had a Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, the committee members held a telephonic conversation with him.
The panel will again meet on Wednesday and finalise the first list of Congress candidates for the polls.
Sounding poll bugle, PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 42,750 Cr worth projects in Punjab
Sounding the bugle in Punjab's poll season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will lay the foundation stone of development projects of Rs 42,750 crore comprising two mega road corridors to enhance accessibility to prominent religious centres and three health institutions in this town bordering Pakistan.
One of the road corridors will halve the travel time from 12 hours from the national capital to religious sites in Punjab, comprising Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi, and to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.
Just hours ahead of his visit, Modi tweeted, "I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people."
Why UP poll results could influence Rajasthan politics
Amid talk that the country's political skies would get reconfigured after the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, a theory has gained currency: The UP outcome could determine the continuance or otherwise of Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.
Read more
Lord Krishna's recurring reference in the election campaign was in addition to the repeated reference to Lord Rama, Ram Temple and Ayodhya in the speeches of BJP leaders
Lord Krishna must have told them in their dreams that the BJP government had done what they could not do during their regimes," the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting at Aligarh after dedicating a power plant to the public.
"You could not build Krishna-Baldev Temple in Mathura... they, however, did produce Kans (Krishna's maternal uncle, who, according to the Hindu mythology, had killed six daughters of his sister),'' Adityanath said apparently referring to the violence in June 2016 in which two cops and 24 squatters, who were members of a cult, were killed.
Read more
UP Polls: Yogi, Akhilesh bicker about what Lord Krishna said in dreams
After Lord Rama, Lord Krishna too appears to have become the God of choice for the politicians in the ongoing election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well as his party leaders have, of late, been invoking Lord Krishna in their election campaign speeches and claiming that they enjoy his blessings.
While Nadda did not respond, Akhilesh took the cue and said that Lord Krishna came to his dreams every night and told him that he would form the next government in the state and would establish the 'Ram Rajya'.
On Tuesday, the EC took stock of the evolving Covid situation in the five states amid concerns over rising infections caused by the Omicron variant, they said
EC to hold virtual meet with Manipur administration, political parties today
The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday, sources said.
Manipur is one of the five states where assembly elections are due and the virtual meet is part of the poll panel's exercise to take stock of the situation.
The commission has already visited Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the last few days to take stock of the poll preparedness there.
Top state administration officials, representatives of political parties and those part of the poll machinery will attend separate meetings on Wednesday evening, sources said.
Akhilesh might visit Ayodhya later this week as part of the Samajwadi 'Vijay Rath Yatra' and address public meetings in different parts of the district.
"He may also visit the makeshift Ram Temple at Ayodhya," a senior SP leader told DH.
Since the groundbreaking ceremony, Akhilesh is yet to visit the makeshift Ram Temple.
PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today
PM will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur &two new medical colleges at Kapurthala &Hoshiarpur