Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Shah slams Congress over Punjab incident, says repeated rejections drove party to insanity

The Election Commission on Wednesday expressed concern over the slow pace of anti-Covid-19 vaccination in Manipur, where assembly polls would take place within the next few weeks along with Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa.
Punjab CM expresses regret after PM Modi cuts short visit, denies security lapse
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday expressed regret after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse. Read more
Congress tried to harm the Prime Minister of India: Smriti Irani
Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the Congress tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. She was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his Punjab visit. Read more
EC conveys concern over low Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Manipur ahead of assembly polls
BJP leaders slam breach of PM Modi's security in Punjab, demand apology
Senior BJP leaders on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for the security breach in prime minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade in Congress-ruled Punjab, and demanded that the party apologises for the breach.
