Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Modi meets President, minister says MHA will take 'tough decisions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some 'big and tough decisions will be taken after the Union Home Ministry gathers information. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that what happened in Ferozepur wasn’t a security threat but a “gimmick” aimed at imposing President’s Rule on the state. Stay tuned for more updates.