Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Modi meets President, minister says MHA will take 'tough decisions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some 'big and tough decisions will be taken after the Union Home Ministry gathers information. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that what happened in Ferozepur wasn’t a security threat but a “gimmick” aimed at imposing President’s Rule on the state. Stay tuned for more updates.
There was no plan to stop PM's visit or obstruct his programme: SKM
On Wednesday, The Prime Minister's rally in Ferozepur had to be cancelled due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 20 minutes on a flyover. The Prime Minister was enroute to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.
Read more
Yogi Adityanath slashes power rates for Uttar Pradesh farmers by half
Amid various political parties seeking to woo voters with promises of free power and other freebies ahead of the assembly polls, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent cut on farmers’ electricity bills for running their tubewells.
Read More
Candidates can now pump in more money in poll-campaign
The candidatescan now officially pump in more money in campaigns as theUnion Ministry of Law and Justicehas raised the limits of expenses in the assembly and parliamentary polls.
Read More