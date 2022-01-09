Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Participate in carnival of democracy with full spirit, Amarinder appeals to people

The country was put on election mode on Saturday, one of the crucial sets before the next Lok Sabha polls, with the Election Commission on Saturday announcing the voting schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7. Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polls – February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, while Manipur will have two phases – February 27 and March 3. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will have a single-phase poll on February 14.