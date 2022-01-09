Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Participate in carnival of democracy with full spirit, Amarinder appeals to people

The country was put on election mode on Saturday, one of the crucial sets before the next Lok Sabha polls, with the Election Commission on Saturday announcing the voting schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7. Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polls – February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, while Manipur will have two phases – February 27 and March 3. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will have a single-phase poll on February 14.
Punjab CEO issues direction for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Saturday held a meeting with deputy commissioners and district police chiefs asking them to strictly implement the Model Code of Conduct and ensure its compliance in letter and spirit.
Don't indulge in hate speeches: EC to political parties
The countdown began for Assembly elections on Saturday in Goa where new entrant TMC and AAP among others will be taking on the ruling BJP.
The Election Commission on Saturday cautioned political parties over hate speeches and said it is closely monitoring social media posts to ensure clean assembly polls in five states.
