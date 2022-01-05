Assembly Polls 2022: PM Modi to visit Punjab; EC to hold virtual meet with Manipur administration
Assembly Polls 2022: PM Modi to visit Punjab; EC to hold virtual meet with Manipur administration
updated: Jan 05 2022, 08:29 ist
The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday, sources said.
08:13
On Tuesday, the EC took stock of the evolving Covid situation in the five states amid concerns over rising infections caused by the Omicron variant, they said
08:12
EC to hold virtual meet with Manipur administration, political parties today
The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday, sources said.
Manipur is one of the five states where assembly elections are due and the virtual meet is part of the poll panel's exercise to take stock of the situation.
The commission has already visited Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the last few days to take stock of the poll preparedness there.
Top state administration officials, representatives of political parties and those part of the poll machinery will attend separate meetings on Wednesday evening, sources said.
08:09
Akhilesh might visit Ayodhya later this week as part of the Samajwadi 'Vijay Rath Yatra' and address public meetings in different parts of the district.
"He may also visit the makeshift Ram Temple at Ayodhya," a senior SP leader told DH.
Since the groundbreaking ceremony, Akhilesh is yet to visit the makeshift Ram Temple.
08:08
PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today
PM will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur &two new medical colleges at Kapurthala &Hoshiarpur
On Tuesday, the EC took stock of the evolving Covid situation in the five states amid concerns over rising infections caused by the Omicron variant, they said
EC to hold virtual meet with Manipur administration, political parties today
The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday, sources said.
Manipur is one of the five states where assembly elections are due and the virtual meet is part of the poll panel's exercise to take stock of the situation.
The commission has already visited Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the last few days to take stock of the poll preparedness there.
Top state administration officials, representatives of political parties and those part of the poll machinery will attend separate meetings on Wednesday evening, sources said.
Akhilesh might visit Ayodhya later this week as part of the Samajwadi 'Vijay Rath Yatra' and address public meetings in different parts of the district.
"He may also visit the makeshift Ram Temple at Ayodhya," a senior SP leader told DH.
Since the groundbreaking ceremony, Akhilesh is yet to visit the makeshift Ram Temple.
PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today
PM will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur &two new medical colleges at Kapurthala &Hoshiarpur