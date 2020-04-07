Assocham urges govt to allow trade and industry to resume work

In a comprehensive plan for the gradual lifting of the lockdown, industry body Assocham has suggested that the key sectors of trade and industry, including retail, essential manufacturing, large construction and infrastructure projects should be allowed to resume operations, with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

This would help mitigate the business and job loss that Indian industries are facing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Based on wide consultations with various stakeholders, including large and small businesses across different sectors, we found that there is wide support for the measures being taken by the Centre and states for containing the global pandemic. Those engaged in the manufacture, transport, and last-mile delivery have been making great efforts to meet the daily essential needs of the citizens.

“However, with the shut-down of a large part of the economy and businesses coming to a standstill, the losses are rising and the jobs are increasingly at risk. As the containment efforts are on war-footing, India has been able to contain the spread so far and we must prepare to reboot the economy," said Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood, releasing a report on 'Business Continuity Measures'.

The report suggests that migrant labour available within states should be encouraged to pick up work based on their skill-set, to meet the sudden peak in demand when businesses re-open post the lockdown.

“As industry reopens, hotspots of infection should continue to be in lockdown till the infection is mitigated. Rapid testing can help identify the number of cases and the associated risk factor of opening the localities. We risk losing the gains we have achieved in the past few weeks.” said Sood.