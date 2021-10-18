At 13,596, India logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly eight months; 166 deaths

India reported 13,596 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in 230 days, and 166 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,89,694, while the death toll has risen to 4,52,290.
19,582 individuals revcovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 98.12 per cent.
