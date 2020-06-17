At 14,000 ft on border: 10 things to know about the India-China standoff in Galwan Valley

In the first event of bloodshed along the LAC in 45 years, a violent clash took place between the Indian, Chinese armies on Tuesday. Tensions between India and China over the LAC escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Casualties were also reported on the Chinese side. The troops disengaged after day-long talks between the Major Generals of two countries. The stand-off between the two nations at the borders has been in news for quite some time, but the recent clash has intensified it further. Here are 10 things you should know about the India-China standoff in Galwan Valley: