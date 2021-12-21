At least 64 cases of Delta plus reported in country, says Health Minister Mandaviya

At least 64 cases of the 4.2 variant (Delta plus) of Covid-19 have been reported in the country as of December 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

This includes 42 cases from Chhattisgarh, 11 from Gujarat, 4 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Bihar, 2 from Assam and one case each from Maharashtra and Telangana.

The health ministry continues to keep a close watch over the Covid-19 situation across the country and globally, Mandaviya said.

Given the emergence of mutated variants with variable impact on transmissibility, virulence and effectiveness of vaccines, the likelihood of resurgence of Covid-19 trajectory in the country is examined by various expert committees under the Indian Council of Medical Research, Directorate General of Health Services and other relevant ministries and departments, Mandaviya said.

The public health measures to control its further spread are the same as the measures taken for various variants of SARS-CoV-2.

States and Union Territories have been repeatedly advised through formal communications as well as during regular videoconferences to continue to focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-Covid appropriate behaviours and vaccination, the minister said.

States and UTs have also been advised to undertake genomic sequencing of positive samples through designated laboratories in the INSACOG networks of laboratories.

The health ministry has issued detailed guidelines related to containment and clinical management for managing Covid-19. The ministry has stressed continued monitoring of areas where clusters of positive cases emerge, and further strengthening of Covid-19 testing infrastructure and ensuring early identification of cases through adequate testing across the states.

