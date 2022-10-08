At least 8 dead after bus catches fire in Nashik

At least eight people died after a bus caught fire in Nashik late Friday. Nashik Police told ANI that the deceased and the injured have been shifted to a hospital and authorities are still trying to ascertain the death toll.
More to follow...
