At no stage did India transgress the LAC, China's PLA blatantly violating agreements: Indian Army

After tensions along the LAC resulted in reported firing in Ladakh late on Monday night, the Indian Army in a statement on Tuesday said that at no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.

While India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate tensions along the border, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army also added that on September 7, it was China's PLA troops that attempted to close-in on one the forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by Indian troops, the Chinese army fired a few rounds in the air to intimidate Indian troops.

"The PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," the Army also said.

The statement also said that despite grave provocation, Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved maturely.

"We are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however, we are also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs," the Indian Army said.

Tension escalated further along the disputed boundary between India and China as the soldiers of the two nations exchanged fire on the south bank of Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) claimed that its soldiers had been forced to take “countermeasures” in response to the “warning shots” fired by the Indian Army personnel at them on the south bank of the Pangong Tso.