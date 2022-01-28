At Rs 4,847.78 crore, BJP's assets more than all parties' wealth put together: ADR

The BJP has assets -- cash, bank investments, movable and immovable properties, vehicles etc -- worth Rs 4,847.78 crore, which forms 53.16 per cent of what seven national parties and 44 regional parties together held in 2019-20.

The report by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms showed that BSP came second with Rs 698.33 crore while Congress was third with Rs 588.16 crore, CPI(M) Rs 569.51 crore, Trinamool Congress Rs 247.78 crore, CPI Rs 29.78 crore and NCP Rs 8.20 crore.

The seven national parties together hold Rs 6,988.57 crore while 44 regional parties have Rs 2,129.35 crore. All these parties together hold assets worth Rs 9,117.95 as on 2019-20.

Among the regional parties, the assets of the top 10 parties worth Rs 2,028.715 crore accounted for 95.27 per cent of the assets held by 44 parties. Samajwadi Party topped the list with Rs 563.47 crore followed by TRS Rs 301.47 crore and AIADMK worth Rs 267.61 crore.

Fixed Deposits or Fixed Deposit Receipts topped the list of assets among all the parties -- Rs 5,970.59 crore or 65.48 per cent of total assets.

BJP has declared highest assets under FDR/Fixed Deposits at Rs 3,253 crore. BSP (Rs 618.86 crore) and Congress (Rs 240.90 crore) also declared the highest assets under FDR/Fixed Deposits. Among the regional parties, Samajwadi Party topped the list with FDR/Fixed deposits of Rs 434.219 crore.

When it comes to liabilities, all these parties declared Rs 134.93 crore. The liabilities declared come under 2 major heads -- borrowings and sundry creditors and other liabilities. Parties declared Rs 34.55 crore under borrowings and Rs 100.38 crore under other liabilities.

Congress has declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 49.55 cr (66.72 per cent of the total followed by Trinamool Congress Rs 11.32 crore (15.24 per cent). BJP has a liability of Rs 8.81 crore.

The total Capital/Reserve Fund (funds in the hands of party) set aside by national and regional parties during 2019-20 was Rs 6,914.30 crore and Rs 2,068.72 crore respectively.

According to the report, the BJP declared the highest capital of Rs 4,838.97 crore followed by BSP Rs 698.33 crore and CPI(M) Rs 566.32 crore. The lowest capital was declared by NCP at Rs 7.45 crore.

