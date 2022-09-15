Modi, Xi to come face-to-face 1st time since LAC clash

At SCO summit, Modi, Xi to come face-to-face first time since border clashes

Modi will fly to the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Thursday for a summit of the regional security group known as the SCO, which will also be attended by Xi and Putin

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 15 2022, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 13:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will come face-to-face on Friday for the first time since deadly border clashes in 2020 frayed ties between the Asian rivals.

Modi will fly to the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Thursday for a summit of the regional security group known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which will also be attended by Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The event comes after Indian and Chinese soldiers this week disengaged at a disputed area along a remote western Himalayan border after more than two years of a standoff. Modi and Xi have not spoken to each other since the standoff began.

Also Read | Disengagement of troops by India, China from PP15 of LAC may set stage for Modi-Xi meeting next week 

India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a news conference on Thursday that Modi would have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit on Friday but declined to confirm a one-on-one with Xi. China has also not confirmed a meeting between the two leaders.

The SCO's permanent members are China, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Russia has already confirmed a bilateral meeting between Putin and Modi, during which they are expected to talk about overall trade as well as sales of Russian fertilisers and mutual food supplies.

Kwatra said broader SCO discussions would range from trade and regional security to tourism and terrorism.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
World news
India News
China
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

What's Brewing

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 