At their first meet, what PM Modi gave US VP Harris

At their first meet, what PM Narendra Modi gave US VP Kamala Harris

This was the first meeting between Modi and Harris after the Indian-American became the Vice President of the US

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 23:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave the United States Vice President Kamala Harris a special gift – two old notifications issued by the Government of India in 1956 and 1966 about the services of her grandfather and eminent bureaucrat P V Gopalan, both in handcrafted wooden frames.

Modi also gifted Harris a Gulabi Meenakari chess set made by the craftsmen of his constituency, Varanasi.

Read more: Kamala Harris source of inspiration for many around the world: PM Modi

The January 21, 1956 Government of India notification was about the transfer of Gopalan, who was then a permanent Grade I officer of the Central Secretariat Service, from the post of the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Transport (Roads Wing) to the Ministry of Rehabilitation with effect from December 31, 1955. The January 28, 1966 notification was about Gopalan relinquishing the office of the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Rehabilitation with effect from January 28, 1966, as he was placed on a deputation to the Government of Zambia as Director of Relief Measures and Refugees.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Harris after the Indian-American became the Vice President of the US.

Harris, who represented California in the US Senate since 2017, never distanced herself from her biracial identity, unlike some other Indian-American politicians. She has rather always proudly talked about her upbringing that was greatly influenced by her grandfather, Gopalan, who served as a bureaucrat in the Government of India, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai, migrated to the United States in pursuit of a career in medical research, joined civil rights movement, married another immigrant from Jamaica, Donald Harris, and fought against all odds to raise two daughters after her divorce.

Check out the latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Kamala Harris
United States
India-US Relations

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 