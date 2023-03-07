Atiq's son may also be killed in encounter: SP MP

Atiq's son may also be killed in encounter: SP MP

He said that in cases of fake encounter, nothing happens to leader but it is the police personnel who will face action

IANS
IANS, Etawah,
  • Mar 07 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 14:54 ist
Atiq Ahmed. Credit: PTI Photo

Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, MP and secretary general of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has said that he apprehended that one of the two minor sons of Atiq Ahmed, could also be killed in police encounter very soon.

"When the real culprits are out of reach, there is pressure from the top to stage encounters. The police have already detained the two minor sons of Atiq Ahmed," he said on Tuesday.

Read | UP minister, BJP MP hint at possible 'encounter' of UP don

Yadav, who is in Etawah to celebrate Holi, told reporters: "The constitution gives us the right to life and the police cannot take anyone's life in this manner. They should adopt the legal process in such cases."

He said that in cases of fake encounter, nothing happens to leader but it is the police personnel who will face action.

Replying to a question about potato farmers facing a glut, the SP MP said that the double engine government was not interested in solving problems of farmers.

The farmers may have to resort to an agitation to get the government to address their problems, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
Atiq Ahmed
India News

What's Brewing

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Muslim couple remarrying to fight gender discrimination

Bannerghatta lioness with neurological condition dies

Bannerghatta lioness with neurological condition dies

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

 