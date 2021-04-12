Atishi Marlena appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI

Atishi Marlena appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her on Twitter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 00:20 ist
Atishi said it is in recognition of the work done by AAP. Credit: PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said she has been appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI, a global network of over 1,750 cities and towns that work for a sustainable future.

She said it is in recognition of the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government for sustainable development of the national capital.

Read more: Sisodia calls Kejriwal 'only leader with vision', takes a jibe at PM Modi

"I feel honoured to be appointed as Vice President of @ICLEI - a global network of more than 1750 cities for sustainable devt. This is global recognition of work done by @ArvindKejriwal govt for sustainable development of Delhi, since @ICLEI has an Indian VP for the first time!" Atishi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her.

"Congratulations Atishi. Keep shining, we are very proud of you," he tweeted.

In a statement, the AAP said the annual ICLEI World Congress 2021-2022 meeting will take place from April 13-15, and Atishi will speak on “Shaping our Sustainable Urban Future for All”, about the future of equitable and people-centred development -- an area she has had immense experience in while enacting regular on-ground changes in Delhi.

She will also discuss the economic and environmental aspects of the three-pronged approach to sustainable development, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aam Aadmi Party
Atishi Marlena
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 