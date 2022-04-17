Atomic Energy Commission Chairman gets 1 year extension

Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Vyas gets one year extension

This is the second extension for Vyas, who was first appointed to the post in September 2018

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 13:17 ist
Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas. Credit: BARC Official Website/www.barc.gov.in

The government has granted an extension of one year to Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service to Vyas for a period of one year beyond May 3, 2022 or "until further orders", read a statement from the personnel ministry.

This is the second extension for Vyas, who was first appointed to the post in September 2018.

Vyas is a Mechanical Engineer from MS University, Vadodara.

After completion of training in BARC training school in 1979, he joined the Fuel Design and Development Section of Reactor Engineering Division of BARC.

Vyas has worked for design and analysis of nuclear reactor fuels, according to his bio-data.

He was also responsible for design and development of a novel fuel for strategic applications.

Vyas has worked extensively in thermal hydraulics and stress analysis of critical reactor core components.

He has been conferred several awards, which include the Indian Nuclear Society Outstanding Service Award 2011, the Homi Bhabha Science and Technology Award 2006 and DAE Awards in the years 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

Vyas is also a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineers.

