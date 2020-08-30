Attack on dissenters against Congress' position: Adhir Rajan Chowdhury

As ‘dissenters’ in the Congress face attacks, senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said such verbal assaults targeting the group of 23 (G-23) letter writers went against the party's position on the issue laid down by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Chowdury, the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, also dismissed suggestions that the letter to the Congress President raising issues about the drift in the party was not a challenge to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“Not a challenge to Rahul Gandhi. Those people, how can they challenge Rahul Gandhi. But, I do not know why they are saying this,” Chowdhury, a five-term Lok Sabha member, told DH.

The G-23 has been facing attacks from within the party since their letter to the Congress President seeking sweeping changes in the party and calling for organisational elections became public.

After a stormy meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday last, a section of leaders called for the ouster of the G-23 from the party for questioning the leadership of the party.

“So far as my knowledge goes it is not the party line. Even madam (Sonia Gandhi) herself has said we have to work together and fight (the BJP) together,” Chowdhury said disapproving of the attacks on the leaders.

While a section of the G-23 has made peace with the party by expressing faith in the Congress President’s remarks at the CWC asking leaders to move ahead and let bygones be bygones.

However, the defiant note struck by senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal does not appear to have gone down well with the party which described them as “headline hunters”.

“Congress President has clearly said we now should look to the future. Once the Congress President has said so, I think that letter and spirit must be observed in every which way. I don’t think it is appropriate after that for me or anyone else to comment, be it to be at the centre of the press or centre of headlines,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters here.