India slams Pakistan for holding polls in PoK

Attempt to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan for holding polls in PoK

Arindam Bagchi asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2021, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 21:11 ist
An Indian army soldier patrols along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch district, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Slamming Pakistan for holding assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India on Thursday said it was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and that it has lodged a strong protest with that country over the issue.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories and it should vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

"The so-called elections in Indian territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories," he said at an online media briefing.

His strong assertion came days after Pakistan conducted elections to the legislative Assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The elections were marred by allegations of irregularities and violence.

Asked about the polls, Bagchi said India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani authorities on this "cosmetic exercise", which has also been protested and rejected by the local people.

"Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people in these occupied territories," he said.

