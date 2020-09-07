A-G in isolation as colleague tests Covid-19 positive

Attorney General isolates self after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

Attorney General K K Venugopal has gone into seven-day self-quarantine after one of his juniors tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday.

He has also decided to get himself and all other juniors tested after a week if symptoms showed up.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday clarified one of the colleagues of the Attorney General was Covid-19 positive.

“Attorney General is in self-isolation as a precaution. Otherwise, he himself is fit and fine,” he said.

During the hearing in a matter related to the appointment in tribunals, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought adjournment in the top court on the ground that the Attorney General, who was to represent the Centre, was in self-quarantine.

The court then posted the matter for consideration on September 15.

