Audit accessibility for disabled, set up National Commission for elderly: NHRC

With 2022 as the new deadline for making public infrastructure accessible for the disabled, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has mooted auditing of public buildings in states to check accessibility while emphasising the need for special attention on transport sector where the achievements were "unsatisfactory".

The NHRC has also urged the authorities to set up One Stop Centres for elderly for immediate support for elderly, especially those in the rural areas as well as a National Commission to review and assess implementation of provisions made for senior citizens.

These recommendations were made during the meeting of the Core Group on Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Elderly chaired by NHRC member Dr DM Mulay on January 12.

According to the minutes, Mulay said the NHRC should conduct state-wise auditing to evaluate the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

"Since the RPwD Act that all public buildings should be made accessible by 2022, States should be asked to submit status reports on accessibility and make sure that public spaces and buildings are made accessible," the minutes quoted it as the meeting's recommendation.

The meeting suggested that regular accessibility audit and assessment of the public infrastructure is needed in all states to achieve the target to develop an accessible physical environment, transport, information and communication ecosystem.

It emphasised the need for periodical inspection of buildings as per the norms of Universal Design by making the buildings and institutions disabled friendly.

In the meeting, it was felt that achievement of targets in the domain of transport accessibility was "unsatisfactory" and "special attention" is required to make the infrastructure of airports, railways and road transport "more universal".

Provision for online disbursal of disability certificates, training more people for sign language interpretation, employing adequate number of clinical psychologists to assess nature of disability and differentiating them and training care-givers were among other recommendations of the Core Group.

In the meeting, there were also complaints that the disabled still have to run from pillar to post for availing services.

On the elderly, the NHRC recommended that senior citizens' associations need to be linked to create a strong database.

Evaluation of preparedness of old age facilities should be made including minimum standards of care such as training of staff, mandatory registration of old age persons. Action plan should be prepared by every state to ensure the rights of senior citizens, it said.

A 24X7 helpline at the national level to provide immediate assistance to elderly persons and a portal to provide information on rights and forward complaints were also recommended.

The NHRC will prepare a guideline which will include the involvement of various stakeholders, guidelines for mobilization of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, treatment and opportunities for senior citizens.

It also said the pension paid to elderly persons retired from NGOs is Rs 1,000, which is insufficient for a person to fulfil his basic needs. The NHRC demanded that the pension is revised.