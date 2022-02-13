Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell to tie the knot in Tamil-style wedding

That Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell will tie the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman is well-known by now. But viral photo of their marriage invitation in Tamil printed by the bride’s parents has now set social media on fire with several going gaga over Tamil-style traditional wedding for the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team player.

Maxwell and Vini Raman, whose parents Venkat Raman and Vijayalakshmi Raman hail from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, got engaged last year and the wedding ceremony will be held between 11.35 am and 12.35 pm on March 27 at the Vogue Ball Room in Melbourne in Australia.

A copy of the wedding invitation printed on a yellow glossy paper according to Tamil traditions has gone viral on social media with many people from the state taking pride over the fact that Maxwell is “Tamil Nadu’s son-in-law.” The invitation says the couple will get married in a Hindu ritual ceremony in Australia.

As the invitation became a hot topic on Twitter, a relative of the Ramans’ took to the micro-blogging site to confirm the wedding plans. Nandhini Sathyamurthy, who identified herself as a close relative of Vijayalakshmi Raman, said the bride’s parents hailed from Vellore and are deep-rooted in Vaishnavite tradition.

“The Tambrahm (Tamil Brahmin) style invitation made by her parents is a mark of respect and tribute to the Tamil/Vaishnavite culture they are deeply rooted to. And yes, they do plan to hold a Hindu ritualistic wedding celebration for both,” Nandhini Sathyamurthy wrote.

She also junked reports on social media that Vini Raman’s parents hailed from Murthy Street in West Mambalam in Chennai. The bride’s parents lived in Tamil Nadu before they left India, and the couple’s elder daughter was born in India.

Posting pictures of the wedding invitation and the soon-to-be-wed couple on Twitter, a user who identifies as Vignesh Vicky wrote: “Maxwell's marriage invitation in Tamil. Congratulations @Gmaxi_32 mams....Tamil Nadu’s son-in-law.”

Maxwell is one of the key players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore with the IPL team spending a whopping Rs 11 crore to retain him in the auction held on February 12.

