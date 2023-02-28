Australian education minister Jason Clare in India

Australian minister for education Jason Clare landed in India on a state visit to boost bilateral relations in the field of education, and is expected to meet students and sign agreements to mutually recognise qualifications in both countries.

“During this week’s visit, Minister (Dharmendra) Pradhan and I will sign the Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications which locks in the rules for mutual recognition to access education in both our countries. The Modi Government’s National Education Policy has a target to get 50% of young Indians into higher education and vocational education by 2035, a statement from Clare’s office read.

During his visit to India, Clare will also attend a student engagement programme and hold a series of meetings.