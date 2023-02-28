Australian education minister in India

Australian education minister Jason Clare in India

During his visit to India, Clare will also attend a student engagement programme and hold a series of meeting

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2023, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 21:46 ist

Australian minister for education Jason Clare landed in India on a state visit to boost bilateral relations in the field of education, and is expected to meet students and sign agreements to mutually recognise qualifications in both countries. 

“During this week’s visit, Minister (Dharmendra) Pradhan and I will sign the Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications which locks in the rules for mutual recognition to access education in both our countries. The Modi Government’s National Education Policy has a target to get 50% of young Indians into higher education and vocational education by 2035, a statement from Clare’s office read.

During his visit to India, Clare will also attend a student engagement programme and hold a series of meetings.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Australia

What's Brewing

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

 