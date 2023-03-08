Australian PM visits Sabarmati Ashram on visit to India

Australian PM visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on his first visit to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here at around 8 pm

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 08 2023, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 19:31 ist

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday visited the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, after arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit.

He landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the city and headed straight to the Ashram, the former home of Mahatma Gandhi and a place linked with India's freedom struggle.

Albanese, who is on a four-day trip to India, was welcomed at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also accompanied the visiting leader during the Ashram tour.

The Australian leader will attend a Holi programme at Raj Bhavan later in the evening, as per schedule shared by authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here at around 8 pm.

Both the prime ministers will watch the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Anthony Albanese
Australia
World news

